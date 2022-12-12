CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQ) Short Interest Update

CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 292.7% from the November 15th total of 4,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 33,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CENAQ Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in CENAQ Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in CENAQ Energy in the first quarter valued at $127,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in CENAQ Energy in the first quarter valued at $377,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in CENAQ Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 37,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CENAQ Energy during the first quarter worth about $500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

CENAQ Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CENAQ Energy stock remained flat at $10.18 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,125. CENAQ Energy has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $10.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.09.

About CENAQ Energy

CENAQ Energy Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry in North America.

