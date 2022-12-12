Celo Dollar Price Tops $0.99 on Exchanges (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 12th. One Celo Dollar token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00005844 BTC on major exchanges. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $43.41 million and $395,691.38 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Celo Dollar has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Celo Dollar alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $893.33 or 0.05253583 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.48 or 0.00508554 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,123.72 or 0.30132085 BTC.

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar’s launch date was June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,693,943 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org.

Celo Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.