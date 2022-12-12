Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Trading Up 7%

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) shares were up 7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.99 and last traded at $39.75. Approximately 11,352 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 606,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLDX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.56.

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,840.85% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. Equities research analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

