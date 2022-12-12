Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.03 and last traded at $17.01. Approximately 2,689 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,963,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.91.

Insider Activity

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $57.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.80 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 28.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $778,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,565,371.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Donald A. Denkhaus sold 20,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $306,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 297,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,566,196.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alicia Grande sold 50,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $778,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,442 shares in the company, valued at $5,565,371.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,369,615 shares of company stock valued at $21,208,172. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 119.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,268,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,902,000 after buying an additional 8,317,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,944 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,723,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,086 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,139,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,662 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 274.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,734,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,398 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Recommended Stories

