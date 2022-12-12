CashBackPro (CBP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $120.72 Million

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. CashBackPro has a total market cap of $120.72 million and $544.50 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CashBackPro token can now be bought for about $1.18 or 0.00006974 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CashBackPro

CashBackPro is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s official website is cashbackpro.net. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @ComBoxTech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CashBackPro is 1.20809736 USD and is up 0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $259.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cashbackpro.net/.”

