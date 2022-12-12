Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) PT Raised to $275.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Benchmark from $230.00 to $275.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Northcoast Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $286.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $261.25.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of CASY stock opened at $243.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Casey’s General Stores has a 1-year low of $170.82 and a 1-year high of $249.90.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,197,000 after buying an additional 15,562 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at $1,127,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,535,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Featured Articles

