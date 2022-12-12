Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) PT Raised to $270.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to $270.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.29% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Northcoast Research lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $286.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $256.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.50.

Shares of CASY stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $244.81. 1,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,132. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $225.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.46. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.81. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $170.82 and a 12 month high of $249.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,160,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,197,000 after buying an additional 15,562 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at about $1,127,000. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

