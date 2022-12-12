Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CASY. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $256.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $261.25.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of CASY opened at $243.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.08. Casey’s General Stores has a twelve month low of $170.82 and a twelve month high of $249.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.81.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Casey’s General Stores

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1,200.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 89.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Get Rating)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Featured Stories

