Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

CRS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRS opened at $39.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Carpenter Technology has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $44.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.72 and a beta of 1.70.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $522.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Carpenter Technology will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 2.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 141,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.0% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 15,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 8.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

