Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Shares Gap Down to $8.97

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.97, but opened at $8.11. Caribou Biosciences shares last traded at $8.21, with a volume of 36,366 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on CRBU shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Caribou Biosciences from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Caribou Biosciences Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.90. The company has a market capitalization of $494.73 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caribou Biosciences

In related news, VP Ryan Fischesser sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,952.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 168.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

