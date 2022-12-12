Cardano Price Reaches $0.30 on Major Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion and approximately $191.76 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001790 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cardano has traded down 5.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,251.42 or 0.07356064 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00034283 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00075017 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00056310 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001268 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00009401 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00024474 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000275 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,248,900,141 coins and its circulating supply is 34,471,810,427 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

