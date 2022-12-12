Cape ANN Savings Bank Has $292,000 Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cape ANN Savings Bank lowered its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,684 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 323,312 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,128,000 after acquiring an additional 68,220 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 323,578 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,157,000 after acquiring an additional 32,639 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,252,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,439,881,000 after acquiring an additional 565,475 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 233,464 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,366,000 after acquiring an additional 50,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,593,048. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.71.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 42.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ABT. Erste Group Bank downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.