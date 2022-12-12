Cape ANN Savings Bank Buys 35 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,630 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.8% of Cape ANN Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $541.16. 13,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,135,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.73 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The company has a market cap of $505.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $529.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $520.20.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on UNH. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $596.16.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

