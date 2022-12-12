Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.10

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$4.10 and last traded at C$4.07, with a volume of 4454 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities cut their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

Canfor Pulp Products Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.58. The firm has a market cap of C$265.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.