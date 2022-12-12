Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.10

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$4.10 and last traded at C$4.07, with a volume of 4454 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.13.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TD Securities cut their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st.
Canfor Pulp Products Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.58. The firm has a market cap of C$265.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71.
Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile
Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.
Read More
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
- Here’s What to Expect for the S&P 500 in 2023
- Can Bilibili be the Chinese Version of YouTube?
- Can Cano Health Recover From the Recent Sell-Off?
Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.