Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. TD Securities cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.41.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.22. 21,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $39.72 and a 52-week high of $66.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CM. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 105.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,278,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,227,608,000 after purchasing an additional 12,991,149 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 127.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,413,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,090,825,000 after acquiring an additional 12,575,940 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 98.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,920,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,062,270,000 after acquiring an additional 10,869,452 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth about $938,627,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,595,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $611,650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

