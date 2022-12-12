Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) PT Raised to $56.00 at Morgan Stanley

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CPB. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an underperform rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.80.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $55.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.41. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $41.72 and a one year high of $57.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 26.43%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 56.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $170,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,970.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Campbell Soup

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPB. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,650 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,605 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,450,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,694,000 after purchasing an additional 619,831 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 703.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 688,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,433,000 after purchasing an additional 602,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 876,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,280,000 after purchasing an additional 537,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

