Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) PT Raised to $54.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.80.

Campbell Soup Stock Down 2.5 %

CPB opened at $55.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $41.72 and a 1-year high of $57.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.41.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 56.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $170,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,970.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Campbell Soup

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 147,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 26,620 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 143,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 18,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 266.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 193,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,320,000 after buying an additional 141,086 shares in the last quarter. 51.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

