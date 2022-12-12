Business Platform Tomato Coin Price Tops $0.0458 on Major Exchanges (BPTC)

Business Platform Tomato Coin (BPTC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One Business Platform Tomato Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0458 or 0.00000267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Business Platform Tomato Coin has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Business Platform Tomato Coin has a total market cap of $120.67 million and $40.14 million worth of Business Platform Tomato Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Business Platform Tomato Coin

Business Platform Tomato Coin launched on November 1st, 2019. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s total supply is 2,949,642,995 tokens. The official website for Business Platform Tomato Coin is bptckr.com. The official message board for Business Platform Tomato Coin is blog.naver.com/swmake2020. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official Twitter account is @bptc_tomato.

Business Platform Tomato Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BPTC, launched by SoftwareMake Co., Ltd., a 20-year history of IT, is a coin that pursues the growth of the sharing economy by creating a free market economy, business-to-business transactions, and a corresponding distribution environment. An infrastructure that can be used in real life has been established with a safe virtual currency optimized for use in any environment, and we will become a BPTC responsible for the future distribution economy.”

