BTIG Research Downgrades AppLovin (NYSE:APP) to Neutral

BTIG Research lowered shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AppLovin from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a hold rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.75.
AppLovin Stock Performance
Shares of APP opened at $10.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.34. AppLovin has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $98.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -45.04 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in AppLovin by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 7.6% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 8.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. 37.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About AppLovin
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.
