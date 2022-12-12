Brokerages Set W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Target Price at $77.64

Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.64.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W. R. Berkley

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 14.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,055,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,722,000 after acquiring an additional 257,914 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 563,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,416,000 after purchasing an additional 254,850 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 48.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth approximately $4,349,000. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $73.56 on Wednesday. W. R. Berkley has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $76.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.63.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.62%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Further Reading

