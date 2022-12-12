Brokerages Set STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Target Price at $243.75

Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $243.75.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $191.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.13 and a 200-day moving average of $194.64. STERIS has a one year low of $159.21 and a one year high of $255.93. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,744.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.01). STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,708.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in STERIS by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in STERIS by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,686,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in STERIS by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in STERIS by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

About STERIS

(Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.