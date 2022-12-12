Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stake Trimmed by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,117,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 415,703 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 1.9% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $317,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Schubert & Co increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 296,111 shares of company stock worth $21,582,900 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BMY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.60. 63,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,206,708. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.86 and its 200-day moving average is $74.32. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $56.11 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 70.36%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

