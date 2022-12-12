Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Shares Gap Down to $35.25

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.25, but opened at $34.33. Brinker International shares last traded at $34.14, with a volume of 7,375 shares trading hands.

EAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Brinker International from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brinker International from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Brinker International from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.39.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.89 and a 200-day moving average of $28.28.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.03. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $955.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Brinker International by 451.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Brinker International by 36.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Brinker International by 125.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants under the under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand name in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's.

