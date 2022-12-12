Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Shares Up 8%

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.89 and last traded at $0.89. 14,668 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,831,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BHG shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Bright Health Group to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Bright Health Group from $2.25 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.52.

Bright Health Group Trading Up 5.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.43.

Insider Activity

Bright Health Group ( NYSE:BHG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. Bright Health Group had a negative net margin of 26.48% and a negative return on equity of 190.07%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Research analysts forecast that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Manuel Kadre bought 303,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $291,174.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 885,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,707.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Health Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in Bright Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

