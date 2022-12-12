Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Trading Down 4.4%

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.24 and last traded at $9.24. 7,869 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 298,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Howard Weil lowered shares of Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.
Braskem Trading Down 4.8 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average is $12.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.55.
Braskem Company Profile
Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.
