Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Trading Down 4.4%

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.24 and last traded at $9.24. 7,869 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 298,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Howard Weil lowered shares of Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average is $12.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Braskem by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Braskem by 1,640.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Braskem by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Braskem during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Braskem by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

