Brandi Galvin Morandi Sells 663 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $455,381.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,552 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,741.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Brandi Galvin Morandi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 28th, Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of Equinix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $4.57 on Monday, hitting $680.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,229. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $853.42. The company has a market capitalization of $62.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $604.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $637.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 162.09%.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Equinix from $680.00 to $660.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Equinix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Equinix from $810.00 to $750.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $751.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinix

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQIX. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Equinix during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

