Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.
Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price target on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Performance
BCLI stock opened at $1.37 on Thursday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.03. The company has a market cap of $49.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of -0.44.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI)
- Does Lululemon’s 12% Drop Signal Bad News For Clothing Retailers?
- Dave & Buster’s Proves Experiential Dining Demand is Strong
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.