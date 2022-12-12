Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price target on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Performance

BCLI stock opened at $1.37 on Thursday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.03. The company has a market cap of $49.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of -0.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCLI. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, S.C. Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares during the last quarter. 10.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

See Also

