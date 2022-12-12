BOX (NYSE:BOX) Shares Gap Up to $28.11

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.11, but opened at $29.26. BOX shares last traded at $30.26, with a volume of 37,254 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on BOX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BOX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.22.

BOX Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.09 and a beta of 1.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOX

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $365,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,329,082 shares in the company, valued at $37,347,204.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $365,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,329,082 shares in the company, valued at $37,347,204.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 59,914 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $1,733,911.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,538.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 182,729 shares of company stock worth $5,179,697 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 24,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 27,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

