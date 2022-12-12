BOX (NYSE:BOX) Shares Gap Up to $28.11

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.11, but opened at $29.26. BOX shares last traded at $30.26, with a volume of 37,254 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BOX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, December 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.22.

BOX Stock Up 6.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.83 and its 200-day moving average is $27.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -275.09 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOX

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $344,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,342,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,538,331.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $344,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,342,082 shares in the company, valued at $35,538,331.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 53,668 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $1,520,414.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,037.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,729 shares of company stock valued at $5,179,697. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 24,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 27,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

