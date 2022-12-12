BORA Market Capitalization Tops $139.39 Million (BORA)

BORA (BORA) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 11th. BORA has a total market capitalization of $139.39 million and $4.14 million worth of BORA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BORA has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. One BORA token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000889 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BORA

BORA was first traded on July 2nd, 2018. BORA’s total supply is 1,205,750,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BORA is https://reddit.com/r/Bora_Ecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BORA’s official Twitter account is @bora_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BORA is medium.com/boraecosystem. BORA’s official website is boraecosystem.com.

Buying and Selling BORA

According to CryptoCompare, “BORA supports blockchain-related technologies such as token connection and smart contracts for developers to develop blockchain technology applied content (BApps) easily. Such produced contents are provided to the users through the BORA ECOSYSTEM platform. Currently, BORA works with developers in various services and industries, starting with the IT entertainment field, including games, music, video, and other industries, such as ICT industry that utilizes Big Data of education, healthcare and location information and FinTech grafted area for real estate rental and investment.”

