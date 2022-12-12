BMO Capital Markets Cuts NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Price Target to $43.00

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Price Performance

NRG stock opened at $32.28 on Thursday. NRG Energy has a 1 year low of $31.21 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.83.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 6.15%. Analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NRG Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NRG. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth $310,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in NRG Energy by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 180,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,902,000 after buying an additional 45,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.