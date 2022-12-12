Blue River Resources (CVE:BXR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Blue River Resources Ltd. (CVE:BXR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 57166 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Blue River Resources Trading Down 50.0 %
The company has a market cap of C$1.18 million and a PE ratio of -5.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02.
About Blue River Resources
Blue River Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds 100% interests in Castle copper project covering an area of 335 hectares located in British Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
