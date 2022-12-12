Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQW) Short Interest Update

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 81.4% from the November 15th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:BMAQW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.03. 3,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,213. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06. Blockchain Moon Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blockchain Moon Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blockchain Moon Acquisition stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 280,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,766,000.

