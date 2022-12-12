BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Short Interest Up 700.0% in November

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKN. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 120,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 13,732 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 80,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Price Performance

NYSE BKN traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $12.36. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,611. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.58. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $18.56.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

