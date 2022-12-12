Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ) Short Interest Update

Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 10,200.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Black Spade Acquisition Stock Performance

Black Spade Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.97 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,494. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average is $9.80. Black Spade Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $9.99.

Institutional Trading of Black Spade Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Black Spade Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Black Spade Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $314,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in Black Spade Acquisition by 242.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 35,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Black Spade Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $584,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Spade Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $832,000. 47.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Black Spade Acquisition

Black Spade Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to complete a business combination with companies in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

