BITICA COIN (BDCC) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $4.52 Million

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001475 BTC on major exchanges. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $4.52 million and $177,864.64 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BITICA COIN has traded up 56.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00012430 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005879 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036385 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00044754 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005821 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00021006 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00238630 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003729 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000108 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.25041036 USD and is up 18.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $135,564.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

