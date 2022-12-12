Bitcoin Gold Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for about $14.95 or 0.00086979 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $261.83 million and approximately $15.01 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00270040 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00059102 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002971 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

