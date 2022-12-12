Bishop Rock Capital L.P. Has $2.55 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bishop Rock Capital L.P. trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,963 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 20,660 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 2.5% of Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in Union Pacific by 16.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 2.7% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 4.2% in the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 4.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen cut their price target on Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on Union Pacific to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.28.

Insider Activity

Union Pacific Price Performance

In other news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UNP opened at $211.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.39%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

