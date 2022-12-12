Bishop Rock Capital L.P. Grows Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,556 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 4.9% of Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Visa by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,821 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,092,940,000 after buying an additional 200,057 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Visa by 33.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after buying an additional 5,527,427 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Visa by 1.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,200,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,598,996,000 after buying an additional 135,832 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Visa by 4.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,192,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,597,558,000 after buying an additional 555,107 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 13.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,881,542,000 after buying an additional 1,500,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

Visa Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE V opened at $208.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.12 and its 200 day moving average is $202.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.85. The stock has a market cap of $393.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.75%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

