Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIREF) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on December 30th

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, December 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0147 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Birchcliff Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS BIREF opened at $6.95 on Monday. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.84.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.