BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BFNH) Short Interest Update

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BFNH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BioForce Nanosciences Price Performance

BFNH remained flat at $1.72 during trading hours on Monday. BioForce Nanosciences has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $26.19 million, a P/E ratio of -171.50 and a beta of -1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.77.

About BioForce Nanosciences

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc focuses on providing natural vitamins, minerals, other nutritional supplements, powders, and beverages for individuals in various age ranges. The company offers private label products with distributors and manufacturing providers. It sells its nutrition supplements to retailers, sporting goods retailers, supermarkets, and mass merchandisers under the BioForce Eclipse brand, as well as through online and telemarketing.

