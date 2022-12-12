Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $116.25 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $117.50 to $111.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $137.50 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.61.

TECH stock opened at $80.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.27. Bio-Techne has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $130.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $269.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.89 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 26.13%. Equities analysts expect that Bio-Techne will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

In related news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $65,608.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,804.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,703,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

