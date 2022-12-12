Beta Finance (BETA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.91 Million

Beta Finance (BETA) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 12th. One Beta Finance token can now be purchased for $0.0758 or 0.00000445 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beta Finance has a total market capitalization of $46.73 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Beta Finance has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Beta Finance

Beta Finance was first traded on October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 616,666,667 tokens. Beta Finance’s official website is betafinance.org. Beta Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beta-finance. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beta Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

