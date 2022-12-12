Bend DAO Price Reaches $0.0055 (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded up 22% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Bend DAO has a market capitalization of $54.57 million and $744,265.64 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bend DAO token can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bend DAO has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bend DAO Token Profile

Bend DAO launched on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bend DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bend DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bend DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

