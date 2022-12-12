Bend DAO (BEND) Trading Up 21.7% Over Last Week

Bend DAO (BEND) traded up 25.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. One Bend DAO token can currently be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar. Bend DAO has a total market cap of $58.04 million and approximately $723,931.84 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bend DAO Token Profile

Bend DAO launched on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

