Beldex Price Reaches $0.0397 on Major Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $117.95 million and $1.78 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0397 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,274.71 or 0.07423489 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00034488 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00075830 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00056129 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001271 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009504 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00024384 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001477 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

