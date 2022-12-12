Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.85-$12.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.60 billion-$18.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.37 billion.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $247.60 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.61.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 61.90%.

BDX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $227.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $267.70.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 94,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,003,000 after acquiring an additional 14,501 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 19,978 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

