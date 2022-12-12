Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Raises Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on SCHW. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.92.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $79.82 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.23. The company has a market cap of $144.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.75%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $10,519,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 31,111,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,338,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $117,098.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at $144,312.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $10,519,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 31,111,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,338,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.