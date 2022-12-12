Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Decreases Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA decreased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 64,346 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy accounts for about 1.4% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $10,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,870,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,021,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,535 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,624,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,800,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,676 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,007,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,235,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156,960 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,153,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,688,269,000 after purchasing an additional 72,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,624,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,667,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.08.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $58.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.40 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The stock has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 95.70%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

