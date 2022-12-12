Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Buys 634 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners makes up about 2.9% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $22,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,951,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,064,000 after purchasing an additional 106,822 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,082,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,196,000 after acquiring an additional 45,610 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,050,188 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $145,677,000 after acquiring an additional 353,171 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $144,561,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,851,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $136,198,000 after acquiring an additional 156,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James R. Montague sold 2,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $154,519.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,825.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $48.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $43.58 and a one year high of $54.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.97 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 55.55%. Analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $1.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 80.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

